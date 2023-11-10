Friday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (1-0) matching up with the Harvard Crimson (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 victory for Rice, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rice vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Rice vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 73, Harvard 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-0.9)

Rice (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Rice Performance Insights

Last season, Rice was 56th in the country offensively (76.9 points scored per game) and 25th-worst defensively (76.6 points allowed).

The Owls were 134th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.4) and 206th in rebounds conceded (31.6) last season.

Rice was 40th in college basketball in assists (15.2 per game) last year.

The Owls were 42nd in the country in 3-pointers made (8.8 per game) and 116th in 3-point percentage (35.2%) last year.

Rice was 312th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and 322nd in 3-point percentage defensively (36.3%) last season.

The Owls took 42.7% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 57.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of the Owls' baskets were 3-pointers, and 67.8% were 2-pointers.

