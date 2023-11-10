Rice vs. Harvard: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Rice Owls (1-0) and the Harvard Crimson (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Tudor Fieldhouse on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Rice vs. Harvard Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Rice Betting Records & Stats
- Rice went 13-16-0 ATS last season.
- Harvard's .476 ATS win percentage (10-11-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Rice's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).
Rice vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rice
|76.9
|145.3
|76.6
|143
|147.2
|Harvard
|68.4
|145.3
|66.4
|143
|136
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Owls recorded 10.5 more points per game (76.9) than the Crimson gave up (66.4).
- Rice had a 12-9 record against the spread and a 16-9 record overall last season when putting up more than 66.4 points.
Rice vs. Harvard Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rice
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
|Harvard
|10-11-0
|9-12-0
Rice vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Rice
|Harvard
|11-7
|Home Record
|5-7
|6-7
|Away Record
|8-6
|5-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-5-0
|8-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|81.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|67.1
|72.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.3
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|10-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
