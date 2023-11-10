On Friday, November 10, beginning at 6:00 PM CT, Valley High School will meet Springlake-Earth High School in Petersburg, TX.

SEHS vs. Valley High Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM CT

6:00 PM CT Location: Petersburg, TX

Petersburg, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Briscoe County Games This Week

Amherst High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10

8:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Petersburg, TX

Petersburg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lamb County Games This Week

Littlefield High School at Canadian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Farwell High School at Olton High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10

4:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Littlefield, TX

Littlefield, TX Conference: 2A - District 3

2A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

