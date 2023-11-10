Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Springlake-Earth High School vs. Valley High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Friday, November 10, beginning at 6:00 PM CT, Valley High School will meet Springlake-Earth High School in Petersburg, TX.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
SEHS vs. Valley High Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Briscoe County Games This Week
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Lamb County Games This Week
Littlefield High School at Canadian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Amarillo, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Farwell High School at Olton High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Littlefield, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amherst High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.