If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Smith County, Texas this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Nacogdoches, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    De Kalb High School at Arp High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Winnsboro, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Melissa, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

