Based on our computer model, the SMU Mustangs will take down the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams come together at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, November 10, which starts at 9:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

SMU vs. North Texas Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction SMU (-17) Under (67.5) SMU 43, North Texas 19

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this game.

The Mustangs have four wins in eight games against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 17-point favorites or more, SMU has an ATS record of 3-1.

SMU has had two games (out of eight) go over the total this year.

The over/under in this game is 67.5 points, 8.9 higher than the average total in SMU games this season.

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mean Green have a 14.8% chance to win.

The Mean Green are 5-3-1 against the spread this year.

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread so far this season when playing as at least 17-point underdogs.

Mean Green games have hit the over in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

North Texas games this season have averaged an over/under of 63.4 points, 4.1 less than the point total in this matchup.

Mustangs vs. Mean Green 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 40 15.9 52.5 10.0 30.0 20.6 North Texas 34.8 36.7 36.4 37.0 32.8 36.3

