James Madison, Troy, Week 11 Sun Belt Football Power Rankings
Which team is on top of the Sun Belt as we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 11-0
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th
- Last Game: W 42-14 vs Georgia State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: UConn
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Troy
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300
- Overall Rank: 17th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th
- Last Game: W 28-10 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ UL Monroe
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. South Alabama
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: L 28-10 vs Troy
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Arkansas State
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
- Last Game: W 28-24 vs Old Dominion
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Texas State
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Georgia State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st
- Last Game: L 42-14 vs James Madison
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Texas State
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800
- Overall Rank: 73rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th
- Last Game: W 45-24 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Coastal Carolina
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450
- Overall Rank: 74th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th
- Last Game: L 45-24 vs Texas State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Marshall
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Louisiana
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 98th
- Last Game: L 37-17 vs Arkansas State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Southern Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Marshall
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000
- Overall Rank: 86th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 72nd
- Last Game: L 31-9 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: NFL Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 84th
- Last Game: L 28-24 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 117th
- Last Game: W 31-9 vs Marshall
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Georgia State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000
- Overall Rank: 97th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 89th
- Last Game: W 37-17 vs Louisiana
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Alabama
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 79th
- Last Game: W 24-7 vs UL Monroe
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 96th
- Last Game: L 24-7 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
