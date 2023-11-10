How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network+
Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights
- The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
- Texas A&M-Commerce compiled a 9-13 straight up record in games it shot over 42.9% from the field.
- The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.
- The Lions' 71.6 points per game last year were only 3.8 more points than the 67.8 the Wildcats gave up.
- Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11 last season when it scored more than 67.8 points.
Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison
- Texas A&M-Commerce scored more points at home (78.8 per game) than away (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Lions gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 74.6.
- Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.7%) than on the road (31.3%).
Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 78-46
|Reed Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 73-46
|United Supermarkets Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Rupp Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/15/2023
|USAO
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
