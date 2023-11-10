The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) will face the Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Kentucky (-28.5)

Kentucky (-28.5) Total: 143.5

143.5 TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)

Oscar Tshiebwe: 16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 13.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1 BLK Cason Wallace: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jacob Toppin: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Antonio Reeves: 14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Livingston: 6.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Kentucky Rank Kentucky AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 113th 74.5 Points Scored 71.6 181st 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 7th 36.6 Rebounds 29.1 312th 1st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 8.4 66th 46th 15.1 Assists 14.4 81st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 12.4 235th

