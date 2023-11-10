Friday's game features the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) and the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) clashing at Value City Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Ohio State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 70, Texas A&M 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-2.4)

Ohio State (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 138.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas A&M Performance Insights

Offensively, Texas A&M scored 72.8 points per game (149th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It ceded 66.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (71st-ranked).

Last year the Aggies averaged 34 rebounds per game (54th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 28.5 rebounds per contest (39th-ranked).

Texas A&M dished out 12.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 221st in the nation.

The Aggies were 175th in college basketball with 11.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per game.

The Aggies made 6.2 threes per game (299th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while sporting a 32.6% three-point percentage (267th-ranked).

Texas A&M gave up 8.3 three-pointers per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33% three-point percentage (120th-ranked).

Texas A&M took 65.5% two-pointers and 34.5% threes last season. Of the team's baskets, 74% were two-pointers and 26% were three-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.