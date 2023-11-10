On Friday, November 10, beginning at 7:30 PM CT, Terrell High School will play Texas City High School in Dallas, TX.

Texas City vs. Terrell Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Kaufman County Games This Week

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Forney High School at Memorial High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Forney, TX

Forney, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forney High School at Garland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mesquite, TX

Mesquite, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Springs High School at Shadow Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Clear Creek High School at Dawson High School - Pearland

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pearland, TX

Pearland, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearland High School at Dickinson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dickinson, TX

Dickinson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

