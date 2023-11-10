How to Watch Texas vs. Delaware State on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) square off against the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
- Detroit Mercy vs Cincinnati (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- UCF vs Miami (FL) (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Monmouth vs West Virginia (7:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Bellarmine vs Kansas State (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
- Manhattan vs Kansas (8:00 PM ET | November 10)
Texas Stats Insights
- Last season, the Longhorns had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
- Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Hornets ranked 210th.
- Last year, the Longhorns scored just 2.5 more points per game (78) than the Hornets gave up (75.5).
- When Texas scored more than 75.5 points last season, it went 12-3.
Texas Home & Away Comparison
- Texas scored 84.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged in road games (69.4).
- Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, giving up 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 on the road.
- Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 88-56
|Moody Center
|11/10/2023
|Delaware State
|-
|Moody Center
|11/15/2023
|Rice
|-
|Moody Center
|11/19/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Madison Square Garden
