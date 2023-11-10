Friday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (1-0) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-54 and heavily favors Texas to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 10.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 80, Delaware State 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-25.3)

Texas (-25.3) Computer Predicted Total: 134.0

Texas Performance Insights

Texas was 36th in the nation in points scored (78.0 per game) and 105th in points conceded (67.8) last season.

Last year, the Longhorns were 183rd in the nation in rebounds (31.7 per game) and 155th in rebounds conceded (30.8).

At 16.2 assists per game, Texas was 16th-best in college basketball last season.

The Longhorns were 200th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.2 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%) last season.

Texas was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and 96th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.4%) last season.

Texas took 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.2% of Texas' buckets were 3-pointers, and 74.8% were 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.