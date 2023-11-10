The Texas Longhorns (1-0) will face the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on LHN.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Favorite: Texas (-31.5)

Texas (-31.5) Total: 145.5

145.5 TV: LHN

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)

Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Rank Texas AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank 36th 78 Points Scored 64.6 336th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 75.5 321st 183rd 31.7 Rebounds 31.3 210th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 5.7 329th 16th 16.2 Assists 12.4 230th 84th 10.9 Turnovers 15 350th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.