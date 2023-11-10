Texas vs. Delaware State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (1-0) will face the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on LHN.
Texas vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Texas (-31.5)
- Total: 145.5
- TV: LHN
Texas Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Carr: 15.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Timmy Allen: 10.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jabari Rice: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dylan Disu: 8.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
Delaware State Top Players (2022-23)
- Martez Robinson: 11.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Jevin Muniz: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Stone: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Corey Perkins: 5.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Khyrie Staten: 9.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
Texas vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|36th
|78
|Points Scored
|64.6
|336th
|105th
|67.8
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|321st
|183rd
|31.7
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.7
|329th
|16th
|16.2
|Assists
|12.4
|230th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
