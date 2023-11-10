How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) take the court against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros shot at a 46.9% clip from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Coyotes averaged.
- Last season, UT Rio Grande Valley had a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 45.2% from the field.
- The Vaqueros were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 302nd.
- The Vaqueros scored 5.1 more points per game last year (78.7) than the Coyotes gave up to opponents (73.6).
- When it scored more than 73.6 points last season, UT Rio Grande Valley went 13-3.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 84.5 points per game at home last season, and 71.3 away.
- At home, the Vaqueros conceded 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 85.2.
- UT Rio Grande Valley drained more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (33.8%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southwestern Adventist
|W 110-59
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|-
|Lloyd Noble Center
