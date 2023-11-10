The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) will face the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This matchup is available on Peacock.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Game Information

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Minnesota Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dawson Garcia: 15.3 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jamison Battle: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Pharrel Payne: 8.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Joshua Ola-Joseph: 7.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

UTSA vs. Minnesota Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank
350th 62.9 Points Scored 69.3 235th
207th 71 Points Allowed 76.6 334th
283rd 29.9 Rebounds 31.8 178th
309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd
299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.3 192nd
62nd 14.7 Assists 10.5 343rd
224th 12.3 Turnovers 13.1 294th

