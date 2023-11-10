The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) and the UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) hit the court at Williams Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on Peacock. The matchup has no set line.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Roadrunners Betting Records & Stats

A total of 17 of UTSA's games last year hit the over.

The Roadrunners' record against the spread last year was 12-15-0.

Minnesota (14-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.9% of the time, 7.5% more often than UTSA (12-15-0) last season.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 62.9 132.2 71 147.6 132.9 UTSA 69.3 132.2 76.6 147.6 142.7

Additional UTSA Insights & Trends

The Roadrunners scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 1.7 fewer points than the 71 the Golden Gophers gave up to opponents.

UTSA put together an 8-3 ATS record and a 7-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71 points.

UTSA vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 14-13-0 12-15-0 UTSA 12-15-0 17-10-0

UTSA vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota UTSA 6-11 Home Record 8-10 1-9 Away Record 2-11 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

