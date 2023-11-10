If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wheeler County, Texas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Wheeler County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Sunray High School at Wheeler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Wheeler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shamrock High School at Gruver High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Gruver, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

