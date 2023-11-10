Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Wilson County, Texas this week? We have the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Wilson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Hebbronville High School at Poth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mathis , TX

Mathis , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School