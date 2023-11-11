SMU, Tulane, Week 11 AAC Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the AAC going into Week 11 of the college football schedule? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. SMU
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Odds to Win AAC: +170
- Overall Rank: 31st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th
- Last Game: W 36-31 vs Rice
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
2. Tulane
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win AAC: +150
- Overall Rank: 47th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 102nd
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Tulsa
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
3. Memphis
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win AAC: +1000
- Overall Rank: 48th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 104th
- Last Game: W 59-50 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Charlotte
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. UTSA
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-4
- Odds to Win AAC: +450
- Overall Rank: 63rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th
- Last Game: W 37-29 vs North Texas
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +1600
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 114th
- Last Game: L 45-42 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: East Carolina
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Rice
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 106th
- Last Game: L 36-31 vs SMU
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ UTSA
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
7. UAB
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win AAC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 108th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th
- Last Game: W 45-42 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. South Florida
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 110th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st
- Last Game: L 59-50 vs Memphis
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Temple
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Navy
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +10000
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: L 32-18 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. North Texas
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win AAC: +15000
- Overall Rank: 115th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
- Last Game: L 37-29 vs UTSA
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ SMU
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
11. East Carolina
- Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win AAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 117th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +35000
- Overall Rank: 122nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th
- Last Game: W 33-26 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Tulsa
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 125th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 92nd
- Last Game: L 33-26 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Tulane
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
14. Temple
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win AAC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 112th
- Last Game: W 32-18 vs Navy
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
