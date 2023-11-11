Held from November 9-11, Adam Scott is set to play in the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Looking to place a wager on Scott at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +1600 to win the tournament this weekend.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Adam Scott Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Scott has scored below par nine times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in five of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Scott has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Scott has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Scott has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Scott has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -4 280 0 15 1 4 $3M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,828 yards, 181 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Scott has played in the past year has been 474 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -7 average at this course.

Scott's Last Time Out

Scott shot poorly on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 3.05 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP ranked in the 40th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.12).

Scott shot better than 53% of the golfers at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Scott carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Scott carded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.8).

Scott had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of five on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

In that most recent outing, Scott's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (better than the field's average, 9.3).

Scott finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged one bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Scott finished without one.

