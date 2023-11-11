When the Kansas State Wildcats play the Baylor Bears at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Wildcats will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Baylor vs. Kansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kansas State (-21.5) Toss Up (55) Kansas State 44, Baylor 11

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Big 12 Predictions

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Kansas State vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Bears have a 10.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bears have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bears' eight games with a set total.

Baylor games this season have averaged a total of 53.3 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Kansas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

The Wildcats are 7-2-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 21.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Wildcats have seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55 points, 0.9 more than the average point total for Kansas State games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas State 36.6 17.8 42.6 9.4 29.0 28.3 Baylor 22.7 29.4 19.4 28.7 34.0 32.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.