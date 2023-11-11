The Kansas State Wildcats (6-3) play a familiar opponent when they host the Baylor Bears (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FBS by averaging 453.0 yards per game. The defense ranks 54th (358.7 yards allowed per game). With 22.7 points per game on offense, Baylor ranks 100th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 101st, allowing 29.4 points per game.

Baylor vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Baylor vs. Kansas State Key Statistics

Baylor Kansas State 391.2 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 453.0 (26th) 395.0 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.7 (50th) 114.0 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204.6 (12th) 277.2 (29th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.4 (53rd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (22nd) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (57th)

Baylor Stats Leaders

Blake Shapen has thrown for 1,738 yards on 63.7% passing while collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Dominic Richardson has carried the ball 81 times for 339 yards.

Dawson Pendergrass has run for 275 yards across 58 attempts, scoring five touchdowns. He's chipped in with 14 catches for 144 yards.

Monaray Baldwin has racked up 586 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Ketron Jackson Jr. has recorded 392 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) on 24 receptions.

Drake Dabney's 40 targets have resulted in 23 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has recorded 1,955 yards (217.2 ypg) on 163-of-257 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 293 rushing yards (32.6 ypg) on 63 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

DJ Giddens has compiled 744 rushing yards on 125 carries, scoring seven touchdowns. He's also added 263 yards (29.2 per game) on 24 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 97 times for 496 yards (55.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

Phillip Brooks' 513 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 62 times and has collected 44 catches and five touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has put together a 433-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 32 passes on 52 targets.

