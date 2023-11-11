Carl Yuan is in sixth place, with a score of -15, following the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Looking to place a wager on Carl Yuan at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +4000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Yuan Odds to Win: +4000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Carl Yuan Insights

Yuan has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in two of his last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on six occasions.

Over his last 17 rounds, Yuan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Yuan has finished in the top 10 in two of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in four of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Yuan finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average twice.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 37 -7 272 0 12 0 2 $788,427

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Port Royal Golf Course is set for a shorter 6,828 yards.

The average course Yuan has played in the past year has been 445 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Yuan's Last Time Out

Yuan was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship ranked in the first percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.90).

Yuan shot better than only 7% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Yuan fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other participants averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Yuan did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Yuan's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average (7.1).

In that last outing, Yuan had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, same as the field average.

Yuan ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Yuan carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

All statistics in this article reflect Yuan's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.