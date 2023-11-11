The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0) play a familiar opponent when they host the Miami Hurricanes (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in an ACC clash.

Florida State sports the 36th-ranked defense this season (332.7 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 17th-best with a tally of 457.2 yards per game. Miami (FL) has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 311.4 total yards per contest (19th-best). Offensively, it ranks 32nd by piling up 437.9 total yards per game.

For more about this matchup, including where and how to watch on ABC, continue reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Florida State vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Florida State Miami (FL) 457.2 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.9 (36th) 332.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.4 (17th) 164.4 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 176.6 (40th) 292.8 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.3 (42nd) 5 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (123rd) 12 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (31st)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,459 yards (273.2 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.7% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 190 rushing yards on 64 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Trey Benson, has carried the ball 99 times for 671 yards (74.6 per game), scoring eight times. He's also caught 16 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown.

This season, Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 44 times for 283 yards (31.4 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 137 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 38 receptions for 538 yards (59.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone nine times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has put up a 415-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 25 passes on 42 targets.

Jaheim Bell's 31 grabs are good enough for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has 2,057 passing yards, or 228.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 67.7% of his passes and has collected 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has rushed 77 times for 469 yards, with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has racked up 379 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Xavier Restrepo has collected 60 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 683 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 79 times and has four touchdowns.

Jacolby George has totaled 554 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Colbie Young's 48 targets have resulted in 36 receptions for 470 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Miami (FL) gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.