Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Fort Bend County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Bush High School - Fort Bend