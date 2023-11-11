Saturday's contest at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-0) matching up with the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) at 3:00 PM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 70-59 win as our model heavily favors Sam Houston.

The Huskies' last outing was a 70-38 loss to Rice on Monday.

Houston Christian vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Houston Christian vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 70, Houston Christian 59

Other Southland Predictions

Houston Christian Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies were outscored by 4.4 points per game last season with a -128 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.7 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allowed 63.1 per contest (139th in college basketball).

Houston Christian scored fewer points in conference play (57.7 per game) than overall (58.7).

The Huskies scored more points at home (65 per game) than on the road (52.5) last season.

Houston Christian allowed 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.

