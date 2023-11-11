Our projection model predicts the Houston Cougars will defeat the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Houston vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Houston (-2.5) Toss Up (53.5) Houston 33, Cincinnati 20

Houston Betting Info (2023)

The Cougars have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the spread, the Cougars are 4-4-0 this year.

Houston has not covered a spread when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of eight Cougars games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

The total for this game is 53.5, 3.5 points fewer than the average total in Houston games thus far this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bearcats is 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Cincinnati is 1-2 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season.

Five of the Bearcats' eight games with a set total have hit the over (62.5%).

The average over/under for Cincinnati games this year is 1.8 fewer points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Cougars vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 25.2 31.6 26.6 25.4 23.5 39.3 Cincinnati 25.3 28.3 26.8 25.7 22.3 33.7

