The Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) go up against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Incarnate Word Stats Insights

The Cardinals' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane given up to their opponents (47.4%).

Incarnate Word put together an 8-4 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Cardinals were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Hurricane finished 256th.

The Cardinals scored an average of 70.8 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer points than the 77.4 the Golden Hurricane allowed.

Incarnate Word put together a 6-2 record last season in games it scored more than 77.4 points.

Incarnate Word Home & Away Comparison

At home, Incarnate Word scored 75.5 points per game last season, 8.5 more than it averaged away (67).

The Cardinals conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than away (78.5) last season.

Incarnate Word sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than away (6.6) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Incarnate Word Upcoming Schedule