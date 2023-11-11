Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Lubbock County, Texas today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lubbock County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brownfield High School at Monterey High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 11

2:30 PM CT on November 11 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenwood High School at Coronado High School