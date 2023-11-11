Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Medina High School vs. Chester High School Game - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Medina High School plays at Chester High School on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM CT, in 1A - action.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Medina vs. Chester Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Bryan, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Tyler County Games This Week
Orangefield High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lumberton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Zapata County Games This Week
Calhoun High School at Zapata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Three Rivers, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.