Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:39 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Midland County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Midland County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenwood High School at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.