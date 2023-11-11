The Omaha Mavericks (1-1) face the North Texas Mean Green (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at UNT Coliseum. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points lower than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

In games North Texas shot higher than 45.8% from the field, it went 11-1 overall.

The Mean Green were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mavericks ranked 270th.

Last year, the Mean Green averaged 11.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Mavericks allowed (76.2).

North Texas went 3-0 last season when scoring more than 76.2 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, North Texas put up 2.1 more points per game (65.6) than it did in road games (63.5).

The Mean Green surrendered 53 points per game last season at home, which was 6.8 fewer points than they allowed in away games (59.8).

When playing at home, North Texas drained 0.3 more three-pointers per game (7.8) than when playing on the road (7.5). However, it had a worse three-point percentage at home (35.2%) compared to when playing on the road (36.1%).

