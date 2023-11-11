The North Texas Mean Green (1-0) play the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

North Texas vs. Omaha Game Information

North Texas Top Players (2022-23)

Tylor Perry: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Abou Ousmane: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

Kai Huntsberry: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Aaron Scott: 7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Rubin Jones: 6.7 PTS, 3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Omaha Top Players (2022-23)

Frankie Fidler: 14.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

JJ White: 9.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marquel Sutton: 10.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Dylan Brougham: 5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Luke Jungers: 7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

North Texas vs. Omaha Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Texas Rank North Texas AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 337th 64.5 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 1st 55.8 Points Allowed 76.2 330th 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.1 270th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 5.7 329th 329th 11 Assists 11.9 274th 44th 10.5 Turnovers 12.1 212th

