When the Ohio State Buckeyes square off against the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection system predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ohio State (-31.5) Under (47.5) Ohio State 40, Michigan State 3

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 11 Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Ohio State vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The Buckeyes are 4-3-1 against the spread this year.

Ohio State is winless against the spread when it is 31.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Buckeyes' eight games this season has hit the over.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 54.9, 7.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

The Spartans have gone 3-4-1 ATS this year.

The Spartans have hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average point total for the Michigan State this season is 3.1 points less than this game's over/under.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Buckeyes vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 32.8 10.7 38.8 11.5 28.0 10.0 Michigan State 18.2 26.6 18.7 26.5 17.3 26.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.