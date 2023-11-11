SWAC foes meet when the Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern owns the second-best defense this season in terms of total yards (250.2 yards allowed per game), but ranks 17th-worst on the offensive side of the ball (287.2 yards per game). Prairie View A&M ranks 98th in points per game (19.1), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FCS with 33.8 points ceded per contest.

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Southern Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Southern 345.0 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.2 (108th) 400.4 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.2 (4th) 152.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.6 (106th) 192.1 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley leads Prairie View A&M with 1,674 yards on 112-of-202 passing with seven touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 93 rushing yards (10.3 ypg) on 82 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Ahmad Antoine has run the ball 83 times for 408 yards, with two touchdowns.

Caleb Johnson has racked up 271 yards (on 70 attempts) with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller leads his squad with 376 receiving yards on 22 catches with five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has totaled 343 receiving yards (38.1 yards per game) on 17 receptions.

Shemar Savage's 19 targets have resulted in 16 catches for 328 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,520 yards (168.9 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has 431 rushing yards on 70 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Gary Quarles has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's leads his squad with 283 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 16 catches (out of 12 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Colbey Washington's 13 grabs are good enough for 182 yards.

