The UTSA Roadrunners (6-3) will square off against the Rice Owls (4-5) in AAC action on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Owls are currently heavy, 14.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. Rice matchup.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Alamodome

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Rice vs. UTSA Betting Trends

Rice has covered six times in eight chances against the spread this season.

The Owls have won their only game this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

UTSA has covered three times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 14.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

