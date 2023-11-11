The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-7) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-8) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium in a battle of CUSA opponents.

On offense, Louisiana Tech ranks 68th in the FBS with 383.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 92nd in total defense (397.3 yards allowed per contest). Sam Houston's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, posting 298.1 total yards per game, which ranks ninth-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd with 378.0 total yards surrendered per contest.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Sam Houston Louisiana Tech 298.1 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (45th) 378.0 (66th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.3 (118th) 83.8 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.6 (89th) 214.3 (84th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (52nd) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 8 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has been a dual threat for Sam Houston this season. He has 1,766 passing yards (196.2 per game) while completing 63.8% of his passes. He's tossed 13 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 160 yards (17.8 ypg) on 67 carries.

John Gentry has rushed 87 times for 286 yards, with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 26 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Noah Smith has hauled in 544 receiving yards on 61 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Phillips has put up a 389-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 30 passes on 46 targets.

Al'Vonte Woodard's 24 catches (on 36 targets) have netted him 281 yards (31.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has thrown for 1,476 yards (147.6 ypg) to lead Louisiana Tech, completing 67.9% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Tyre Shelton has 504 rushing yards on 78 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Keith Willis Jr. has carried the ball 40 times for 262 yards (26.2 per game) and five touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has hauled in 67 receptions for 710 yards (71.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has reeled in 34 passes while averaging 55.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Kyle Maxwell has compiled 14 catches for 279 yards, an average of 27.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

