The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-6) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Offensively, SFA has been a top-25 unit, ranking 21st-best in the FCS by totaling 419.8 yards per game. The defense ranks 86th (379.6 yards allowed per game). Southern Utah ranks 38th with 383.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 36th with 314.8 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

SFA vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

SFA vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

SFA Southern Utah 419.8 (24th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (41st) 379.6 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.8 (39th) 165.8 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.4 (74th) 254.0 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.9 (27th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has 1,622 pass yards for SFA, completing 57% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 241 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 50 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has racked up 656 yards on 122 carries while finding the end zone six times.

This season, Anthony Williams has carried the ball 100 times for 468 yards (52.0 per game) and four touchdowns, while also racking up 268 yards through the air with five touchdowns.

Kylon Harris has hauled in 51 catches for 602 yards (66.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Lawton Rikel has put up a 382-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 34 passes on 28 targets.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has racked up 2,139 yards on 59.2% passing while tossing 23 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler has carried the ball 115 times for 449 yards, with three touchdowns.

Targhee Lambson has run for 302 yards across 79 carries, scoring six touchdowns.

Isaiah Wooden has registered 51 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 734 (81.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has nine touchdowns.

Zack Mitchell has put together a 421-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 33 passes on 36 targets.

Tim Patrick Jr.'s 20 catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 288 yards (32.0 ypg) and four touchdowns.

