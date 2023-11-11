Saturday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (1-0) against the Alabama State Hornets (0-2) at Moody Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-53 in favor of SMU, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Mustangs are coming off of a 78-55 victory over UC Riverside in their most recent game on Monday.

SMU vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

SMU vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 83, Alabama State 53

Other AAC Predictions

SMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game last season, with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.9 points per game (226th in college basketball) and allowed 58.3 per contest (39th in college basketball).

SMU's offense was more effective in AAC games last season, tallying 63.7 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 62.9 PPG.

At home, the Mustangs scored 8.3 more points per game last year (67.1) than they did when playing on the road (58.8).

In 2022-23, SMU allowed 52.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 64.7.

