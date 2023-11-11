The Dallas Stars will travel to face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, November 11, with the Jets victorious in three straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Stars and Jets square off on ESPN+ and BSSW.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 30 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking fourth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 36 total goals (three per game) rank 24th in the league.

Defensively, the Stars have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 33 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Joe Pavelski 12 5 7 12 14 5 48.3% Roope Hintz 11 5 6 11 3 0 46.5% Jason Robertson 12 3 7 10 10 11 - Jamie Benn 12 3 6 9 3 9 54.2% Wyatt Johnston 12 4 4 8 4 4 42.5%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 43 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 17th in the NHL.

With 47 goals (3.6 per game), the Jets have the NHL's eighth-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Jets are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Jets Key Players