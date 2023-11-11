You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Kyle Connor and others on the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets ahead of their matchup at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday at Canada Life Centre.

Stars vs. Jets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Pavelski has been a top contributor on Dallas this season, with 12 points in 12 games.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Oilers Nov. 2 1 2 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 1 1 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Roope Hintz is another of Dallas' top contributors through 11 games, with five goals and six assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 0 0 0 2 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Nov. 2 2 1 3 3 at Flames Nov. 1 0 2 2 3

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Jason Robertson's season total of 10 points has come from three goals and seven assists.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Nov. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Bruins Nov. 6 0 1 1 2 at Canucks Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Oilers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Flames Nov. 1 1 0 1 1

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Connor's 11 goals and five assists in 13 games for Winnipeg add up to 16 total points on the season.

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7 at Blues Nov. 7 2 1 3 7 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 0 0 5

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Mark Scheifele has helped lead the attack for Winnipeg this season with five goals and 11 assists.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4 at Blues Nov. 7 1 2 3 3 at Coyotes Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Rangers Oct. 30 0 1 1 0

