The Houston Cougars (1-0) will face the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Game Information

Texas A&M-CC Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaac Mushila: 14.5 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Terrion Murdix: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Tennyson: 15.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jalen Jackson: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • De'Lazarus Keys: 6.2 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Houston Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Sasser: 16.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jarace Walker: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • J'wan Roberts: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jamal Shead: 10.5 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Rank Houston AVG Texas A&M-CC AVG Texas A&M-CC Rank
98th 74.9 Points Scored 80.1 16th
2nd 57.5 Points Allowed 73.2 271st
13th 35.9 Rebounds 34 54th
11th 11.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 39th
134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.7 134th
62nd 14.7 Assists 15.3 35th
11th 9.4 Turnovers 12.3 224th

