The No. 7 Houston Cougars (1-0) and the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-0) meet at Fertitta Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Islanders Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M-CC's games hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

The Islanders had 19 wins in 35 games against the spread last season.

Houston had less success against the spread than Texas A&M-CC last season, putting up an ATS record of 17-17-0, as opposed to the 19-10-0 mark of the Islanders.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 74.9 155 57.5 130.7 134.4 Texas A&M-CC 80.1 155 73.2 130.7 147.7

Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends

The Islanders averaged 22.6 more points per game last year (80.1) than the Cougars allowed their opponents to score (57.5).

Texas A&M-CC went 15-9 against the spread and 21-9 overall when it scored more than 57.5 points last season.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-17-0 16-18-0 Texas A&M-CC 19-10-0 19-10-0

Texas A&M-CC vs. Houston Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Texas A&M-CC 16-2 Home Record 13-2 11-0 Away Record 7-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 87.9 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

