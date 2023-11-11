Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Based on our computer model, the SE Louisiana Lions will beat the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX) on Saturday, November 11, which kicks off at 4:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SE Louisiana Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|SE Louisiana (-6)
|52
|SE Louisiana 29, Texas A&M-Commerce 23
Week 11 Southland Predictions
Texas A&M-Commerce Betting Info (2022)
SE Louisiana Betting Info (2023)
- The SE Louisiana Lions have a 3-1-0 record against the spread this year.
- In SE Louisiana Lions four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).
Lions vs. Lions 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|16.1
|30.1
|19.3
|28.3
|14.5
|31
|SE Louisiana
|23.3
|30.9
|23.5
|25.5
|23.2
|35.2
