The Texas A&M Aggies (5-4) host an SEC battle against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ranks 37th in scoring offense (32.3 points per game) and 38th in scoring defense (21.6 points allowed per game) this year. Mississippi State ranks 104th with 335.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 59th with 362 total yards given up per contest on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Key Statistics

Texas A&M Mississippi State 401.2 (63rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.7 (107th) 296.9 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362 (56th) 131.1 (93rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.8 (85th) 270.1 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.9 (106th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 7 (125th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson has thrown for 1,452 yards (161.3 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 62.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 86 times for a team-high 439 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Amari Daniels has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 425 yards (47.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 39 catches for 652 yards (72.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 506 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jahdae Walker's 18 grabs have turned into 274 yards and one touchdown.

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (55.6 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has racked up 281 yards on 56 carries with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin's 554 receiving yards (61.6 yards per game) are a team high. He has 38 receptions on 55 targets with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 27 passes and compiled 310 receiving yards (34.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson's 18 catches (on 33 targets) have netted him 221 yards (24.6 ypg).

