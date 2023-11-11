The Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) face the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-1) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas Southern vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 42.7% from the field, 2.8% higher than the 39.9% the Sun Devils' opponents shot last season.

Texas Southern went 9-10 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Tigers were the 58th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Sun Devils finished 121st.

The Tigers' 69.2 points per game last year were just 1.2 more points than the 68 the Sun Devils gave up to opponents.

Texas Southern put together a 9-9 record last season in games it scored more than 68 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Texas Southern averaged 10.9 more points per game at home (75.4) than away (64.5).

At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.3).

Beyond the arc, Texas Southern knocked down fewer triples on the road (4.4 per game) than at home (5.1) last season, but put up a higher percentage on the road (29.1%) than at home (26.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule