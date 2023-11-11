Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23
  • Texas State has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.
  • The Bobcats have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won each time.
  • Coastal Carolina has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Chanticleers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.
  • Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+2.5)
  • Texas State has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.
  • The Bobcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Coastal Carolina has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.
  • So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (57.5)
  • Five of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.
  • This season, Coastal Carolina has played only two games with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 66.2 points per game, 8.7 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.2 61.3 63.1
Implied Total AVG 37 36.8 37.3
ATS Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.6 56.3 60.5
Implied Total AVG 34.6 35.3 34
ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

