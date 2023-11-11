Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) meet the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. In the article below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: Brooks Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23 Texas State has not yet lost when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 4-0.

The Bobcats have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter and won each time.

Coastal Carolina has won three of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Chanticleers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and are in those contests.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (+2.5)



Coastal Carolina (+2.5) Texas State has played eight games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have been favored by 2.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Coastal Carolina has seven wins against the spread in nine games this year.

So far this season, the Chanticleers have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more four times and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (57.5)



Under (57.5) Five of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.

This season, Coastal Carolina has played only two games with a combined score higher than 57.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 66.2 points per game, 8.7 points more than the point total of 57.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 62.2 61.3 63.1 Implied Total AVG 37 36.8 37.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 56.3 60.5 Implied Total AVG 34.6 35.3 34 ATS Record 7-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-0 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.