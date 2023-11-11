The Texas State Bobcats (0-1) hit the court against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Miami (OH) matchup in this article.

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Texas State (-2.5) 137.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Texas State (-2.5) 138.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends (2022-23)

Texas State covered 13 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Bobcats games went over the point total 17 out of 31 times last season.

Miami (OH) compiled a 13-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The RedHawks and their opponents combined to go over the point total 11 out of 26 times last season.

