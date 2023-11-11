Saturday's game at Millett Hall has the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) going head to head against the Texas State Bobcats (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET (on November 11). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-67 win for Miami (OH), so expect a tight matchup.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 70, Texas State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Miami (OH)

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-3.0)

Miami (OH) (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas State Performance Insights

With 66.0 points per game on offense, Texas State ranked 318th in the nation last season. At the other end, it surrendered 66.7 points per contest, which ranked 73rd in college basketball.

With 29.9 boards per game, the Bobcats were 283rd in college basketball. They allowed 28.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 28th in college basketball.

In terms of assists, Texas State dished out just 9.9 per contest (sixth-worst in college basketball).

The Bobcats averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.6 turnovers per contest (206th-ranked).

It was a tough season for the Bobcats in terms of threes, as they tallied only 4.4 made threes per game (0-worst in college basketball) and sank just 30.7% of their attempted three-pointers (18th-worst).

Texas State was 51st in the nation with 6.2 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 313th with a 36.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Last season Texas State took 73.9% two-pointers, accounting for 81.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 26.1% from beyond the arc (18.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.