Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Sun Belt action pits the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The Bobcats are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is 59 in the outing.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Texas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
- Coastal Carolina has covered seven times in nine chances against the spread this season.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.